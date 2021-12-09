Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 87 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

OTCMKTS:SSREY opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

