Truist Trims Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Target Price to $23.00

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) had its target price cut by Truist from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $25.76 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $20.74 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 485.71%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,013,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,051,000 after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 628.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,634,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

