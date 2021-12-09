Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Entain in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt raised Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of GMVHF stock opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

