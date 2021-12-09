Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. AlphaValue lowered Deutsche Lufthansa to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €7.14 ($8.02) to €8.00 ($8.99) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 118.69% and a negative net margin of 22.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

