OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. OCI has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

