Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
MAPIF stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $2.27.
About Mapletree Industrial Trust
