Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Veritas Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector peform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.92.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.41. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$291,971.20. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

