Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.06.

NASDAQ AGLE opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.51. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $9.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 46.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 172,049 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 127.7% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 609,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 341,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

