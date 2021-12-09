Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

MRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA opened at $283.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $302.89 and its 200-day moving average is $312.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,386,843.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $6,711,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 456,250 shares of company stock valued at $153,919,735. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.