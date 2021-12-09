Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report released on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIV. Cowen initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of ROIV opened at $9.96 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.