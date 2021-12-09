First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Savings Financial Group, Inc. ( FSFG ) operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank. The Bank provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The Company’s principal business activity is the ownership of the outstanding common stock of First Savings Bank. The Bank operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. The Bank attracts deposits from the public and uses those funds to originate primarily residential and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates commercial business loans, residential and commercial construction loans, multi-family loans, land and land development loans, and consumer loans. It conducts its lending and deposit activities primarily with individuals and small businesses in its primary market area. The Bank’s subsidiaries include FFCC, Inc. (FFCC) and First Savings Investments, Inc. “

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $185.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 365.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 1,239.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 198.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

