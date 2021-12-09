Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCBFY opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.