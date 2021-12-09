Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SCBFY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Standard Chartered from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays raised Standard Chartered from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCBFY opened at $11.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $15.05.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

