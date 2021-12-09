STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.03

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.03 and last traded at $44.79, with a volume of 1338166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.