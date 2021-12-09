Napco Security Technologies Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, December 17th (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, December 17th.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.27. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,750 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

