SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.18

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.11. SinglePoint shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 863,576 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint, Inc is a fully reporting company with core holdings in solar energy services and industrial hemp based consumer Products. The firm through its subsidiary operates national solar sales brokerage model in 34 states. It designed 1606 Original Hemp for manufacturing and marketing smokable industrial hemp consumer products for sale through traditional retail channels and online.

