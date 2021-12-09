Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.49

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and traded as low as C$14.25. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.39, with a volume of 305,346 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIA shares. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$964.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

