Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) & American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Head to Head Comparison

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and American Business Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) $6.77 billion 4.90 $1.72 billion $1.30 11.82 American Business Bank $98.80 million 3.57 $28.77 million $4.52 8.84

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank. American Business Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 42.65% 13.51% 0.72% American Business Bank 34.30% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) 3 6 1 0 1.80 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) beats American Business Bank on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB engages in the provision of corporate, retail, investment and private banking services. It also provides asset management and life insurance service. The company operates through the following segments: Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life & Investment Management and Other. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken was founded by André Oscar Wallenberg in 1856 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About American Business Bank

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D. Merrill, John Schlobohm, Leon L. Blankstein, Donald P. Johnson, and David van Skilling on May 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

