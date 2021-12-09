Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) PT Lowered to C$39.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBWBF. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $29.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.63. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

