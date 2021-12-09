ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAZY. Cheuvreux raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

