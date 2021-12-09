Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) PT Set at SEK 180 by UBS Group

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) has been given a SEK 180 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 290 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 222 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 230 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 price objective on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of SEK 235.25.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

