ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 641 ($8.50) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.75% from the stock’s previous close.

ITM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.30) to GBX 350 ($4.64) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.96) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 543 ($7.20).

ITM stock opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.60) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power has a 1 year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 724 ($9.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 446.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 425.01. The firm has a market cap of £2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -76.80.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

