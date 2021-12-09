Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated an "add" rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
LON RCDO opened at GBX 441 ($5.85) on Tuesday. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 432.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.66. The company has a market capitalization of £274.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86.
About Ricardo
Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.
