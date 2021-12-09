Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Ricardo (LON:RCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

LON RCDO opened at GBX 441 ($5.85) on Tuesday. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 432.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 414.66. The company has a market capitalization of £274.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £20,905.92 ($27,723.01).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

