Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,290

Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 2,910 ($38.59) to GBX 2,290 ($30.37) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.13) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,850 ($37.79) to GBX 2,800 ($37.13) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,900 ($38.46) to GBX 2,500 ($33.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,510 ($33.28) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,580 ($34.21).

LON:JMAT opened at GBX 2,091 ($27.73) on Tuesday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of GBX 1,959.46 ($25.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,363 ($44.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market capitalization of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,477.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,825.80.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.66) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($427.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45 shares of company stock valued at $114,033.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

