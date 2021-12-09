Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

CS opened at $9.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,668,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8,371.2% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,270,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 221.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,675,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth about $10,570,000. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.