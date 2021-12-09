Head-To-Head Contrast: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amesite and WalkMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $60,000.00 465.37 -$4.17 million N/A N/A WalkMe $148.31 million 11.11 -$49.20 million N/A N/A

Amesite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amesite and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 1 0 3.00 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

Amesite presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 451.18%. WalkMe has a consensus target price of $39.71, suggesting a potential upside of 99.27%. Given Amesite’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amesite is more favorable than WalkMe.

Profitability

This table compares Amesite and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite N/A N/A N/A WalkMe -48.69% -189.88% -21.03%

Summary

Amesite beats WalkMe on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

