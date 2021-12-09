Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SAVE. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.07.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at $23.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $922.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 129.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after buying an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

