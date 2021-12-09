Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

MARUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marubeni from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Marubeni from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of MARUY stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Marubeni has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

