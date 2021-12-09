$47.11 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to announce $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $47.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $176.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $1,617,142.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $26.74 on Thursday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

