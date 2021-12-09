Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $22.74

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.74 and traded as low as $20.70. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 202 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million for the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

