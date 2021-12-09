Berenberg Bank Reiterates €317.00 Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($356.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($270.79) price target on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($337.08) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €277.18 ($311.44).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($224.72).

