Warburg Research Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €106.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($107.87) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($128.09) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.20 ($109.21).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €85.82 ($96.43) on Monday. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a fifty-two week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €83.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66. The firm has a market cap of $91.81 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.