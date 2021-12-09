Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €154.00 ($173.03) price target by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($185.39) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €172.00 ($193.26) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €158.75 ($178.37).

EPA SU opened at €166.30 ($186.85) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €144.24. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

