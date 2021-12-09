FY2024 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.72.

GLNCY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Glencore has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

About Glencore

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

