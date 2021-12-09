JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.33 ($76.78).

STM opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.05 and its 200-day moving average is €65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

