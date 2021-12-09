JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($80.90) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($87.64) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €63.00 ($70.79) price objective on shares of Stabilus in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($59.55) target price on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.33 ($76.78).

STM opened at €64.00 ($71.91) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.05 and its 200-day moving average is €65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.16. Stabilus has a twelve month low of €55.40 ($62.25) and a twelve month high of €72.55 ($81.52).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

