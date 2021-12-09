Analyzing Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME)

Motive Capital (NYSE:MOTV) and CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Motive Capital and CME Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motive Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A CME Group 1 7 7 0 2.40

CME Group has a consensus target price of $218.08, indicating a potential downside of 5.99%. Given CME Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CME Group is more favorable than Motive Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Motive Capital and CME Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motive Capital N/A N/A N/A CME Group 52.47% 8.60% 1.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Motive Capital and CME Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motive Capital N/A N/A -$11.80 million N/A N/A CME Group $4.88 billion 17.07 $2.11 billion $6.78 34.21

CME Group has higher revenue and earnings than Motive Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Motive Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CME Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of CME Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CME Group beats Motive Capital on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motive Capital

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020. Motive Capital Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc. operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals. It offers futures and options on futures trading across asset classes through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and FX trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it also operates CME Clearing, a central counterparty clearing provider. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

