Zacks Investment Research Lowers Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

CSR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust stock opened at $110.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $111.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 0.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is -1,028.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

