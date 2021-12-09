British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised British Land to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

