GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.78.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $16.35 on Monday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $974.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,457,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 106,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

