Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COHR. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a positive rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.17.

Shares of COHR opened at $265.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.23 and a beta of 1.47. Coherent has a twelve month low of $132.55 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $255.88.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHR. GWM Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coherent by 148.0% in the second quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Coherent by 62.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Coherent by 9.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after buying an additional 43,513 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

