Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $20.74 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.83%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.