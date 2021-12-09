Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE INGR opened at $97.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.04.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

