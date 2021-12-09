Boqii (NYSE:BQ) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boqii (NYSE:BQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Boqii Holding Limited provides pet-focused online community principally in China’s pet market. Boqii Holding Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Boqii in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Boqii stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. Boqii has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $12.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.07 million, a P/E ratio of -130.00 and a beta of 2.16.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Boqii had a negative return on equity of 97.47% and a negative net margin of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boqii will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 42.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,341 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Boqii by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 665,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boqii in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

