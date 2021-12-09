BHP Group Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.32 Per Share (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $5.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

NYSE:BHP opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 366.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 947 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

