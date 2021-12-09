FY2022 EPS Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSAAY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

SSAAY opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.34. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

