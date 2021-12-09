Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $14.30 Per Share

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for AON in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $14.30 per share for the year.

AON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.26. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. AON has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

