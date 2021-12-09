B. Riley Weighs in on Cadiz Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Cadiz in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $4.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.05. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,642,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cadiz by 275.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,845 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the third quarter valued at approximately $709,000. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

