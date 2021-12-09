The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $479.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $397.32 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $237.10 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.97. The company has a market capitalization of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 60.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 39,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

