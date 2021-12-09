Napco Security Technologies Stock Set to Split on Friday, December 17th (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares are set to split on Friday, December 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, December 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, December 17th.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.91. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.27 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

