Brokers Set Expectations for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $16.44 for the year.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.85.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $197.63 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.03 and its 200 day moving average is $232.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CEO John J. Haley sold 28,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.62, for a total transaction of $6,693,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,867,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,363 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,396,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.