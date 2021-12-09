B.P. Marsh & Partners (LON:BPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $318.94

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.94 ($4.23) and traded as high as GBX 327.98 ($4.35). B.P. Marsh & Partners shares last traded at GBX 324 ($4.30), with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £121.39 million and a PE ratio of 8.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 326.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter bought 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.32) per share, with a total value of £6,396.12 ($8,481.79). Also, insider Daniel Topping bought 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,244.32 ($2,976.16).

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

